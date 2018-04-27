BPFs Marine Litter Platform helps “deliver solutions”

The British Plastics Federation’s (BPF) Marine Litter Platform (MLP) held its third meeting on 20th April 2018.

Over 200 attendees have taken part in various workshops and seminars, with companies sharing best practice and working towards solutions for marine litter.

The MLP provides a forum for collaboration between the government, academics, NGOs, manufacturers, recyclers as well as brands and retailers including Co-Op, Danone Water, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

Last week Sam Gyimah, Minister of State for University’s Science, Research and Innovation welcomed the action the BPF has taken in marine litter in a speech given at The Royal Society.

Gyimah discussed the Commonwealth Marine Plastics Research and Innovation Framework, a fund to research the issue of marine waste and improve waste management in developing countries.

“The BPF takes the issue of marine litter extremely seriously. In the ongoing debate about this global issue, we all want the same thing: to leave the environment in a better state for future generations. The BPF is uniquely placed to leverage its international network of associations and is determined to play its part in solving the issue of marine litter,” Barry Turner, BPF Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group Director.

“It is pleasing to see our work and commitment acknowledged by a government minister and we look forward to continuing working with all stakeholders to identify and deliver solutions to this hugely important issue.”