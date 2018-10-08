Braskem’s negative carbon footprint credentials strengthened by Carbon Trust

Due to an independent review by the Carbon Trust, Braskem, producers of I’m green, a bio-based polyethylene made from sugarcane, has had its negative carbon footprint credentials strengthened.

In a new report comparing I’m green with fossil-based equivalents, the Carbon Trust has endorsed the methodology used by Braskem to support claims that for every tonne of I’m green produced, the equivalent of around 3 tonnes of CO 2 are locked away by the sugarcane.

This provides the main raw material for its manufacture, enabling Braskem’s bio-based plastic to be effectively carbon-negative.

Capturing CO 2 during its lifecycle, I’m green avoids emissions related to the production of fossil fuel feedstock, thereby providing a net saving of the equivalent of around 5 tonnes of CO 2 by the end of the plastic manufacturing process.

Braskem Henri Colens, Public Affairs Manager at Braskem Europe, speaking about reducing plastic waste at The Carbon Trust's Corporate Sustainability Summit 2018.

Braskem’s I’m green is made from a renewable feedstock and is 100 per cent recyclable plastic.

It can be used in a range of applications including food packaging, personal care products and durable goods such as chairs and vases.

John Newton, Associated Director at the Carbon Trust, said: “To address climate change we will need innovative materials that are radically lower in emissions compared to what is commonly used today. Products like I’m green, which help lock away carbon emissions in their production, can be a real part of the solution.”

Marco Jansen, Commercial Director Renewable Chemicals at Braskem, said: “We’re delighted that credible association Carbon Trust further validates our calculations of I’m green’s carbon footprint. Our customers know I’m green polyethylene is a smart and sustainable way to reduce a product’s carbon footprint and we hope more brands will use it as a renewable solution in the future.”