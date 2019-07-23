Braskem collaborates with U.S. Soccer Team to advance Circular Economy

Braskem, the petrochemical producer is partnering with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team Philadelphia Union to promote Circular Economy, recycling and conscientious consumerism among the team's fans.

The actions also include an educational program to be implemented at ten public schools in the Philadelphia area.

All cups and caps sold at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, in the recycling program will be made exclusively from polypropylene, which facilitates the separation of materials.

The program will install waste collection stations with information on the material's recycling process and create a rewards program for fans and employees, to engage stadium-goers in the initiative.

To increase visibility of the program's results, a promotional structure made from the recycled materials collected and recycled will be built over the course of the project.

Braskem and Philadelphia Union will also organise an educational project focusing on STEM subjects and the intersection of these fields of knowledge at ten public schools in the counties of Delaware and Gloucester.

"The new partnership between Braskem and Philadelphia Union reflects our joint commitment to a more sustainable future and to contributing to social and environmental development in our communities. It will be a great space for people to see first-hand the benefits of the shift to a Circular Economy, while helping young people to discover opportunities in education to carry on our vision of a more sustainable society to future generations," said Mark Nikolich, CEO of Braskem America.