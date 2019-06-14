Brenntag tops ICIS 2019 chemical distributors ranking in Europe

Brenntag tops the 10th ICIS Top 100 Chemical Distributors ranking in Europe.

ICIS independent research has shown, Brenntag tops the Europe list with sales of $6.1bn (approx. £4.83bn), offering a full-line range of more than 10,000 products, and tailor-made distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals across 580 locations.

Brenntag has also demonstrated its global presence by coming in first in the ICIS 2019 Chemical Distributors global ranking with total sales of $14.4bn (approx. £11.4bn).

Brenntag is followed in Europe by Germany-based Helm with $3.3bn (approx. £2.61bn) in revenue. Univar Solutions from the US comes in third with $1.97bn (approx. £1.56bn) in sales, followed by US-based Tricon Energy at fourth place with sales of $1.93bn (approx. £1.53bn).

The ranking was compiled by ICIS with the support of the US-based National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), the European Association of Chemical Distributors (FECC), Brazilian Association of Chemical and Petrochemical Distributors (ASSOCIQUIM), Responsible Distribution Canada (RDC), the UK-based Chemical Business Association and the International Chemical Trade Association (ICTA).