Brenntag UK and Ireland announces the distribution of 3M Glass Bubbles and Boron Nitride fillers into the polymers and rubber sector

Brenntag has announced it will distribute Glass Bubbles and Boron Nitride fillers from 3M throughout the UK and Ireland.

The relationship will become exclusive from the 1st February 2019 and will cover the supply of packed products.

Maura Jolliffe, Commercial Director for Material Science and Speciality Chemicals at Brenntag UK and Ireland, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our polymer and rubber customer-base a range of market leading speciality products that confer important business benefits.”

“Brenntag will deploy its technical specialists to support the product improvement and development activities of compounders, injection moulders and extruder servicing diverse end industries such as the automotive and electronic sectors.”

Sean Appleton, General Manager for Sales and Marketing at 3M, said: “We are delighted to have formed a partnership with Brenntag UK to represent 3M’s Advanced Materials portfolio within the UK Plastics and Rubber sector.”

“Our range of innovative materials, combined with Brenntag’s depth of experience and industry knowledge will provide end-users with a compelling proposition which will help them to overcome a number of industry challenges such as light weighting, thermal dispersion and production efficiency.”