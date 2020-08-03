Brett Martin continues partnership with ENGEL UK

Brett Martin are adding three more ENGEL production cells, which include viper robots. The viper is a high-performance linear robot with an innovative design that offers improved load-carrying capacity and a low deadweight.

With newer machines being more energy efficient, having lower running costs and producing less scrap, Brett Martin are experiencing minimal downtime with the ENGEL machines and are thus increasing efficiency and productivity.

The company says that in addition to the benefits to their lead times, the new machines will provide scope to expand their range and investigate new product lines.

Noel Gourley Production Manager at Brett Martin, commented: “We worked with Engel and Agentdraw Ltd on the specification and design of a machine to manufacture our new StormCrate55 product which saw an investment of £2m and has been a huge success. We are confident that continuing to work together will secure our future growth and competitive edge in the marketplace. Importantly, our machine operators enjoy working on the Engel machines and like the user interface.”