Bridgewood UK achieves CAT Silver SQEP status

Bridgewood UK, one of the country’s leading producers of thermoformed plastics components, has been accredited with a Caterpillar Supplier Quality Excellence Process (SQEP) Silver award.

The award identifies companies that demonstrate excellence in their commitment to quality, and to achieve CAT SQEP status, businesses are subject to various world-class supply performance metrics over a 12-month period, and must achieve excellence in quality, delivery, and cost.

× Expand Shaun Flannery

Only a small number of suppliers receive this award, and Bridgewood is the only UK thermoplastics supplier to have achieved this accreditation, and the highest scoring accredited plastics supplier in Europe.

Richard Clynes, Managing Director of Bridgewood UK, said: “Being accredited to CAT SQEP Silver is the culmination of several years focus and collaboration. Caterpillar has been one of our major customers for the past 20-years, and during this time, we have always strived to improve the quality of our performance.”

“This may sound like the end of a journey, but in reality it is even tougher to keep this status than it is to gain it in the first place. There will be no let-up in our drive and focus.”