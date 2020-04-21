British engineers create anti-coronavirus gadget in 30 days

A team of British engineers from the automotive industry have developed an innovative product, Wavewash, which aims to prevent the spread of germs and viruses.

Wavewash, which can be fitted above any sink, is a light-up timer that is activated by a user with a wave of their hand. The timer gives users an indication of how long they should be washing their hands in order to remove germs and prevent the spread of viruses, including COVID-19.

Within just 30 days of the idea being conceived, the team has developed the product and begun production.

The device has been manufactured in Suffolk and created by a team of engineers from several companies in the automotive industry. The device can be installed above the sinks in businesses including those in retail and manufacturing, as well as in pubs, cafes and restaurants. It is also suitable for use at home.

Wavewash’s creation was inspired after its inventor, Robert Corke realised the need for a system which would encourage and help people to wash their hands long enough to remove harmful microorganisms.

One hundred Wavewash devices are now being offered to healthcare providers free of charge to help them combat coronavirus before it is to be officially launched to the public this month.

Robert Corke, Inventor of Wavewash, said: “As engineers, we’re all about finding practical, workable solutions to real world problems and so we’ve come together to create a gadget which we think will transform the way people wash their hands for the better.

Robert Corke- Inventor of Wavewash

“Studies have shown that the average hand wash lasts just six seconds, so we developed Wavewash to help people to wash their hands properly. The device is discrete but easily noticed, reminding us of the need to wash our hands thoroughly and helping us to do it with its very simple and straightforward interface.”

Wavewash is intended to play a key role in helping businesses to prepare for life after the nationwide lockdown comes to an end, when good hand hygiene is expected to be crucial.

Martin Hurworth, Inventor of Wavewash, explains: “Our team pulls together a wide range of skills and expertise from across the automotive industry and so we’re used to working within the constraints of just-in-time production with rapid prototyping and product development.”