British Pavilion sees success at Plastivision India

Staff from the British Plastics Federation have collected a record number of sales at Plastivision in Mumbai.

The Department for International Trade supported a number of UK exhibitors with a Tradeshow Access Programme grant of £2,500 towards the stand cost, making the show more cost-effective.

The BPF received over 150 enquiries, which will be shared with BPF members within the next few weeks.

Dr Aravind Vijayaraghavan, from Grafine, said: “I am delighted to have exhibited in the British Pavilion and Plastivision India 2020. The expo has given Grafine invaluable insight into the Indian market and opened up a number of potential engagement opportunities which we will be pursuing in the coming weeks.”

“I would like to extend my thanks to the BPF for the excellent organisation and coordination of the stand, and to the DIT who supported us with a Tradeshow Access Programme grant, for without these, it would be extremely challenging for a small company such as ours to gain a foothold in the India market.”

Chris Wright, from Astropol, said: “Following a successful exhibition at Plastivision 2017, Astropol has exhibited again this year at Plastivision 2020. The assistance of the BPF, backed by the DIT funding, has made for a really positive experience in the lead up to and preparation for the event, and enhanced the experience whilst there. This support is invaluable for an SME like ours.”