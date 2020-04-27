British Plastics Federation publishes second version of free COVID-19 H&S guidance

× Expand BPF Covid

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has published the second edition of its COVID-19: Guidance on Good Manufacturing Practice document.

Originally published on 3 April, the new updated guidance is free for all companies to download.

It gathers the best available information on hygiene, social distancing, adjusting shift patterns, working from home and developing policy to protect the workforce.

The UK government has stated it “is not asking all businesses to shut – indeed it is important for business to carry on”. As the plastics industry is vital to many supply chains, the majority of plastics companies are still operating, with many playing an integral role in the fight against COVID-19.

Developed in conjunction with BPF members, the guidance also draws upon up-to-date information from the UK government as well as Public Health England.

The latest edition of COVID-19: Guidance on Good Manufacturing Practice includes new sections on temperature testing, RIDDOR reporting, a C-19 risk assessment template and an appendix of useful links.

BPF Senior Industrial Issues Executive, Graeme Craig, said: “The BPF is committed to helping the plastics industry deliver the highest standards in health and safety.

“Our Industrial Health and Safety Committee is one of our most active committees and consists of a variety of experts from across membership, who advised on the production of this document. We urge plastics companies to make use of this document to ensure they are providing the safest environment they can for their hard-working staff during this challenging time.”

To download the document directly, click here