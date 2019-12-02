Britvic announces sustainable packaging milestone

Britvic has announced it has entered into a long-term agreement with Esterform Packaging for the supply of rPET, in an important milestone in the company’s sustainable business programme.

Britvic is committed to pursuing a sustainable packaging strategy, and critical to achieving this is delivering a step-change reduction in the use of virgin PET in its packaging and an increase in the levels of rPET.

Under the terms of the agreement, Esterform will become Britvic’s preferred supplier of rPET in Great Britain and Ireland, and Britvic will be providing £5 million of investment support for the construction of new rPET manufacturing facilities at Esterform’s site in Elmet.

Trystan Farnworth, Group Sustainability at Britvic, said: “At Britvic, we are committed to making a positive difference to the world around us and our partnership with Esterform is another important step forward for our business and our efforts to reduce the environmental impact of plastic waste.”

“It provides us with a secure supply of rPET at a time when the resource is scarce in the UK, while sourcing it from this country rather than abroad has clear benefits for our carbon footprints.”