Broadwater Mouldings granted AEO status

Broadwater Mouldings has been granted AEO status, which grants the company many privileges regarding border control.

The status means that the customs checks have essentially already been carried out, following a 120-day process, meaning that Broadwater’s products meet the required standards for exporting.

This means that products can be waived through with very little intervention from border control, allowing for consistent delivery deadlines.

Mags Humphrey, Group Finance Director, said: “Organisation around the world are recognising AEO, and we join an elite group of companies who have passed the rigorous entry requirements.”

“AEO status demonstrates both Broadwater’s commitment to the security of our sites and movement of goods and also customs controls and procedures are efficient and compliant.”

“It works alongside our other standards to further demonstrate our commitment to excellence.”