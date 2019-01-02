Broadway Colours appoints Mark Giblin as Technical Director

Broadway Colours has announced the appointment of Mark Giblin as Technical Director.

Giblin will join the Suffolk based company as an addition to the Laboratory team, bringing a wealth of experience from the plastics industry as a whole, having worked with masterbatch companies in Europe and the Middle East.

Focussed on R&D and Product Development, Giblin will be tasked with expanding Broadways current offerings of additives, special effects and sustainable solutions.

Broadway says with the current climate in the plastics industry, it has seen a surge in enquiries for PCR based colours and alternative materials.

With Giblin on board Broadway are looking to push the boundaries of this sector, and set the benchmark for sustainable masterbatch, compounds and powders.

“I am very familiar with the masterbatch and powders sectors of the plastic industry, so it is refreshing to see a different perspective. I feel I have hit the ground running with Broadway, and can see a clear way forward,” said Giblin.

“With the recent emphasis on sustainability, and plastics’ impact on the environment, as far as I’m concerned it’s challenge accepted.”