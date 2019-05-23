Broanmain increases volume of injection moulding machines

Technical moulding specialist Broanmain Plastics has increased its volume of machines and factory footprint.

With newly acquired 110, 220, 330, and 500-tonne injection moulding machines added to its fleet, OEMs can now have components ranging from 0.1mm in size right up to polymer parts with shot weights of up to three kilograms.

For OEMs looking to rationalise their plastic manufacturing supplier base, minimise their risk exposure and manage real time stock logistics, switching from multiple vendors to a single local moulding partner offers greater agility.

Having recently ramped up its mass manufacturing side of the business to assist customers stockpile parts during the prolonged Brexit uncertainty, Broanmain’s new venture into larger component manufacturing has been a natural transition.

Now operating out of two sites, Broanmain has the resources and expertise to undertake more complex, integrated projects.