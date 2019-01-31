Broanmain Plastics acquires new site

Broanmain Plastics has recently acquired a new site and eight additional larger injection moulding presses, close to its Dorking headquarters.

The company says the move follows unprecedented demand from customers seeking a polymer contract manufacturer to handle the production of micro precision components alongside larger parts.

Having already embarked on a significant expansion of its existing mass-manufacturing production facility, the family-run business sought additional space.

The expansion adds a further eight injection moulding presses up to 500 tonnes to Broanmain’s existing machine line up, plus the resources to maintain and grow the site’s existing commercial and industrial customer base.

× Expand Broanmain Plastics The acquisition adds to Broanmain’s mass moulding capabilities in design, electronic, construction, industrial and FMCG.

“Specifically, we have been wanting to offer our customers the capacity to produce larger components, such as electronic housings. To confidently take on these projects and handle everything in-house, we needed a larger plot and bigger plant equipment,” said Jo Davis Operations Director.

“We are very excited by this investment. Because we already design and produce components for various clients in the construction, industrial and FMCG space, this Sussex acquisition complements our existing technical capabilities and reduces our reliance on subcontractors.”