Broanmain Plastics appoints first female MD

Broanmain Plastics has appointed Jo Davis as a new Managing Director.

Having led operations at the family business since 2018, Davis takes up the helm at the precision and technical plastics injection moulding company from January 2020.

Her appointment forms part of the company’s strategic succession plan, which involves investing in a more diverse workforce from shop floor to boardroom.

Since taking on the role of Operations Director, she has cemented the company’s industry reputation as a skills champion and an investor in employee welllbeing.

Incumbent MD Wilf Davis is moving into the role of Chair, maintaining his strategic interest in company’s direction and governance, which his family founded more than 60 years ago.

As part of the restructure, Thomas Catinat has been promoted internally to operations manager, taking on the responsibility of production and overseeing quality assurance and the tool room. Kamil Stec has also been named tool room manager having just completed his engineering apprenticeship with the firm.

Davis said: “We have a fantastically talented team here at Broanmain. In the past year we have won a number of exciting new projects, production and tooling contracts. With the teams’ support, we will continue to assist our growing customer base and building on our strong reputation for service and moulding innovation in the electronics, precision optics, automotive, medical and consumer sectors.”