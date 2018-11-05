Broanmain Plastics injects new talent into the plastics industry

Broanmain Plastics is investing in people with engineering skills who display a willingness to make a difference.

Due to rapid business expansion, the company realised it needed to develop a senior workshop team with not just the right skills but also the right drive and ethos.

× Expand Broanmain Plastics Family-owned technical trade moulder Broanmain reports significant improvements after adjusting its recruitment and team development model

In January 2017, the company adjusted its recruitment model, advertising for applicants with engineering skills rather than proven plastics industry experience.

Maria Iglesias Lopez, process systems engineering graduate was hired after her team building and problem-solving skills stood out.

Six weeks after joining, Broanmain enrolled Maria onto Sumitomo (SHI) Demag’s UK Training Academy programme.

Over the course of 18 months, Maria passed six assessments covering everything from trouble shooting to advanced injection moulding, supported by a structured on-the-job development plan.

She is now the manager of Broanmain’s injection department and since employing Maria and enrolling her on the programme, the company has recruited another team member without knowledge of the plastics sector.

Jo Davis, Operations Director, said: “We are keen to continue using this recruitment model and appoint people that fit our work culture. We plan to use the SDUK training facility to widen the expertise and depth of knowledge of our staff and increase workforce retention across our entire business.”

Lopez added: “The search for environmental solutions means that there are so many different agendas to tackle, opening jobs in new research areas, such as understanding new materials and biodegradable plastics. There are literally thousands of career paths available once you have your foot in the door."