Broanmain Plastics make Kanban work in precision plastics and beyond

Broanmain Plastics first implemented the Kanban system over 15 years ago, and has seen success to the point where over half of its business is structured around the model.

Broanmain first implemented the system at the specific request of Siemens, and has continued to offer it wherever the benefits are clear.

The key benefit for customers with the Kanban model is the reduction in lead-times.

For one off orders, waiting times can be as long as four or six weeks, whereas with Kanban this time lag can effectively be eliminated, even with monthly deliveries.

When Broanmain started supplied on a Kanban system, it predicted its stock holding would go through the roof, but this has not been the case due to its production planning becoming more efficient.

However, undelivered stock can build up, and Kanban works on the premise that the product in question will not be discontinued, potentially leaving the producer with a quantity of unordered and unsold components.