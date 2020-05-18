Broanmain Plastics sees increase of new enquiries for its Trudec tile system

Broanmain Plastics has seen a significant number of new enquiries for its flexible interlocking Trudec floor tile system as manufacturers, educators, retailers, offices, the hospitality sector and gyms start taking tentative planning steps to emerge from lockdown.

Used in indoor areas, including factories, warehousing, corridors, shop floors, changing rooms, garages and even high footfall dining areas, such as work and school canteens, employers can swiftly introduce directional messages, reinforce two-metre distancing measurements and safety warnings, which can be easily changed as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.

The bespoke, REACH-compliant interlocking Trudec floor tile system can be designed to meet the most stringent Health & Safety and wellbeing requirements. Available in multiple colours and textures, leaders and facility managers can clearly mark out one-way walkways and queuing systems. Colour zones can also be used to delineate collaborative workspaces.

Made to order in the UK from hygienic, easy clean polyvinyl chloride (PVC), providing the existing flooring is level, the Trudec tile system can even be laid on top of existing tiles and hard surface areas - even heritage tiles and parquet flooring.

The use of interlocking translucent tiles means that as social distancing messages change, the tiles can be lifted, new instructions or directions printed and inserted, and each tile re-laid.

By using it successfully in its own production facility, Broanmain staff have continued to operate productively throughout the entire crisis while maintaining social distancing.

Sustainable eco-friendly options are available, using reground plastic materials within the PVC mix that doesn’t compromise the robustness or durability of the tiles’ performance.

When the flooring reaches the end of its lifespan, the tiles are fully recyclable.

Broanmain’s managing director Jo Davis, said: “Clearly people need a sign that their employers are invested in their wellbeing. And flooring is one of the first visual things that people see.”