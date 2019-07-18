Broanmain Plastics to increase production of PVC floor tile system

Broanmain is responding to commercial demand for resilient PVC flooring by increasing production of its unique, interlocking, REACH compliant, and industrial-quality PVC floor tile system, Trudec.

Used in residential construction, commercial facilities and factories, as well as industrial and automotive settings, hospitals, schools, and gyms, global supplier TilePlans is reporting unprecedented demand for the Trudec flooring system.

The Trudec system is more forgiving than traditional ceramic floor tiles and a versatile, longer lasting alternative to epoxy coatings and floor paints, and can be designed to meet the most stringent health and safety requirements.

Colin Wilson, Managing Director of TilePlans, said: “Available in multiple colours and textures, risk managers and commercial designers can clearly specify designated work zones and walkways to meet their COSHH and localised regulatory workspace requirements.”

“Colour zones can also be used to delineate collaborative workspaces and even add sections of bright colour to raise workforce energy levels and increase productivity.”

Advances in injection moulding and waterjet cutting technologies can deliver visual brand aesthetics, workforces notices, and clear demarcation tiles, and the interlocking tiles can be swapped out, moved, and interchanged without having to replace an entire floor.