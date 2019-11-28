BRUGGOLEN modifiers help with upcycling form polyamide waste to high-quality injection moulding grades

Brüggemann BRUGGELEN M series of reactive chain modifiers allow precise and reproducible adjustments of relative viscosities, by either lengthening excessively short chain or shortening those which are too long.

Producers can use small amounts of these modifiers to tailor relative viscosities to their needs in a single compounds step, and the resulting upcycled materials exhibit excellent mechanical properties and are suitable for the same applications as prime materials of similar viscosities.

This removes the need to blend the recyclate with prime polymers and opens up a wide range of possibilities for establishing a profitable market for secondary polyamide raw materials which meet the high-quality requirements of the moulding industry.

BRUGGOLEN TP-M1417 provides a precise and robust way of shortening the excessively long molecular chains of high-viscosity polyamide waste found in materials such as high viscosity extrudates, films, or cast nylon.

Addition of just a small quantity of the additive during a single extrusion step is able to decrease the viscosity so that the polymer can be injection moulded.

The final viscosity can be accurately controlled by adjusting the quantity added, and significantly, the mechanical properties of mouldings from the resultant polymer are similar to those achieved by prime polyamides.

Using BRUGGOLEN M1251 makes it possible to compensate, by linear chain extension, for the reduction in molecular weight arising from the degradation caused by processing and previous use.

As a result, the mechanical properties of the recyclate can be improved to match those of prime materials.

BRUGGOLEN M1253, available as a smaller pellet size of the same additive, makes for easier dosing during compounding.

Both modifiers are supplied as dust free polymeric granules suitable for accurate metering, and are easy to process and to disperse in the polyamide matrix.