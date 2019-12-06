BSEF calls on European Commission to remove unwarranted ban on halogenated flame retardants in Ecodesign and E-Display regulation

The International Bromine Council, BSEF, has released a statement asked the European Commission to remove its ban on HFRs as detailed in Directive 2009/125/EC.

The statement said: “Today, the European Commission published its new eco-design requirements for electronic displays – Directive 2009/125/EC. These requirements include an unprecedented ban on halogenated flame retardants (HFRs) in enclosures and stands of displays coming within the scope of the regulation.”

“It is unjustified and disproportionate and not coherent with EU legislation on chemicals as it targets a whole class of flame retardants, including several brominated flame retardants, and bans them even though they are correctly registered and not subject to any regulatory restriction.”

Dr Kevin Bradley, from the BSEF, said: “The European Union has legislative instruments for addressing restriction of hazardous substances in electrical and electronic equipment and it’s called RoHS.”

“Equally, REACH provides for the restriction of chemical uses in articles and products. Clearly, the Commission has made a mistake and it needs to be corrected.”

“The main rationale for including a ban on the use of HFRs in enclosures and stands of electronic displays was that they hinder recycling of WEEE plastics. BSEF refutes this completely.”

“The facts on the ground within the recycling industry do not support this. Yes, BFR-containing plastics do have to be separated and treated separately under the EU WEEE Directive, but this is being well managed by innovative plastics and polymer recyclers.”

The statement continued: “BSEF and its member companies fully support the European Commission efforts to improve product design for material and energy efficiency that can help meet the challenges of climate change and the circular economy.”

“However, BSEF believes this ban has no benefit whatsoever with respect to either objective. BSEF will therefore work towards having this ban removed.”