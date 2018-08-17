BSW acquires Alvic Plastics

BSW Group has acquired Alvic Plastics into its company group following a long-standing relationship with the organisation.

The company has a multi-million-pound investment plan to increase capacity and product offering as part of its continued diversification and growing product range.

The BSW Group will also continue to offer Alvic’s PVC products, with further product development planned in the coming years.

× Expand Tony Hackney and Al Ghattaura

Alvic’s Chief Executive, Al Ghattaura, is set to remain in post as CEO and shareholder following the transition to the BSW Group.

The company says Alvic Plastics is already one of the largest producers of WPC, which fits in well with BSW’s current products and customer base.

Tony Hackney, Chief Executive at BSW Group, said: “We launched a mono deck board in partnership with Alvic earlier this year which proved to be a huge success with our existing customers. It is our belief that bringing Alvic into the BSW Group will only continue to help us expand our offering, providing our customers with new and exciting products for many years to come.”

In total, the site will produce 18,000 tonnes and the companies are currently working on the development of new products which are set to be announced and ready for production in 2019.