Bunting constructs new recycling test facility

Bunting Magnetics has constructed a new recycling test facility at its Master Magnets manufacturing operation in Redditch, following an increase in the demand for material testing.

The new Recycling Test Facility expands Bunting and Master Magnet’s testing capabilities, adding to one of the most extensive laboratories for high intensity magnetic separators for the mineral processing and ceramics industries, which is already located at the Master Magnets plant.

× Expand Master Magnets Test Area Paul Fears

The Recycling Test Facility covers an area of 122 square metres and was constructed in less than three months.

Adrian Coleman, Master Magnets’ General Manager, said: “We are seeing an increase in the number of controlled material tests. The tests confirm the separation performance, enabling the recycling company to calculate the benefits. As material specifications tighten and separation performance becomes increasingly critical, the number of tests we undertake increases.”

“Already the new recycling facility is in operation on a daily basis. Our aim is to undertake tests for more companies. We can demonstrate what separation is possible and, hopefully, help in maximising the economic viability of many recycling projects.”