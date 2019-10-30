Bunting experiences plastics positivity at K2019

× Expand Bunting Team at K2019

At K 2019 the Bunting stand focused on addressing and solving the problem of metal contamination in virgin plastic manufacturing and when processing plastic waste.

The effective removal of metal contamination protects machinery against damage, in virgin plastic and plastic product manufacturing processes and also reduces end-product defects thus, waste.

Bunting also launched the new High Temperature FF350 Drawer Filter Magnet at K.

The company believes the FF350 Model answers the growing demand from both OEMs and end-user customers for processing material at higher temperatures.

“Magnetic Separators and Metal Detectors provide simple and cost-effective solutions to eradicate metal contamination,” said Simon Ayling, Bunting’s European Managing Director.

“As with all waste, contamination is a major issue. At K2019 we spoke with many companies handling plastic waste. They need to remove ferrous, non-ferrous and stainless steel from their plastic waste before the end-product has a value and market.”

Many visitors to the Bunting stand have agreed to send samples to the Recycling Test Facility in the UK for controlled tests to prove separation capabilities.

“We have a busy few months of testing ahead.”