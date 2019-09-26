Bunting joins Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association

The European division of the global Bunting Group has joined the Polymer Machinery Manufacturers and Distributors Association (PMMDA).

The company believes this recognises their long-time association with the plastics sector.

× Expand Paul Fears Photography Bunting at RWM 19 Exhibition Bunting at the RWM 19 exhibition (September 11-12 2019)

PMMDA provides information, representation and a mutual support for companies in the plastics industry.

The association’s activities include exchanging information through networking and social events, provision of market statistics and industry data, communication of regular business and industry updates, representation and feedback on the development of EU and ISO Standards and negotiation of member advantage at exhibitions and events.

“Joining the PMMDA reflects the importance of the plastics sector to our business,” explained Simon Ayling, the Managing Director of Bunting’s European division.

“After establishing a close working relationship with Renmar Plastic Machinery, Director Kevin Horne proposed that we consider joining the association. We are now proud to be members.”