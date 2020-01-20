Bunting Magnetics begins expansion of its Redditch site

Following several years of sustained sales growth, Bunting is expanding its manufacturing plant and offices at its Redditch site, just outside Birmingham.

The investment programme covers three separate areas with a completion date of Autumn 2020.

Initially, the entire roof of the existing manufacturing plant is being replaced, followed by two separate building projects to increase manufacturing and office space.

By extending the existing manufacturing building, Bunting intends to increase the factory floor space by 50 per cent.

At the front of the facility, there will be an additional third floor of offices, increasing the overall office floor space by over 50 per cent, and the whole office layout is being overhauled to accommodate a growing internal team and a new Centre of Excellence laboratory.

Adrian Coleman, General Manager of Bunting-Redditch, said: “We design and manufacture large equipment for the mining, mineral processing, and recycling industries, and the demand for such magnetic separation technology continues to grow, so we needed to rethink our manufacturing strategy.”

“The increased manufacturing floor space will result in improved productivity with the aim of shortening production lead times.”

“This expansion is driven by increased demand. As mineral and raw material reserves dwindle, companies are forced to exploit less pure reserves and process recycled materials.”

“Our equipment separates the impurities from such materials or recovers the valuable metallic constituents, and we are seeing a significant increase in both enquiries and orders.”