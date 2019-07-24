Bunting Magnetics Co. to celebrate 60th anniversary

Bunting Magnetics Co. will be celebrating its 60th anniversary in August as a company.

The company designs, manufactures, and sells magnetic equipment used in applications such as magnetic separation, metal detection, conveyor systems, and magnetic printing cylinders.

Robert Bunting Jr, General Manager of the magnet materials division, said: “60 years is a huge milestone that a lot of companies never make it to. We have a truly incredible employee base, and it’s incredible to reflect on all of the hard work that’s been done over the years—it really speaks to the legacy of the company.”

Bunting Magnetics Co. says it is looking forward to expanding its reach globally in the field of magnetic innovation and thanks its employees who have supported the company throughout its 60 years of success.