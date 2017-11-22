Bunting Magnetics pulls in record sales

Bunting Magnetics Europe has had two consecutive months of record sales in September and October 2017.

Based in Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, UK, Bunting Magnetics supplies magnets, magnetic assemblies, separators and metal detectors.

in January Bunting announced the acquisition of UK magnetic separator and metal detector competitor, Master Magnets.

Dave Hills, Bunting Europe’s Head of Sales, said: “Despite media reports of a potential slowdown in manufacturing and continued concerns about Brexit, we continue to see a growing demand for our products. Our ongoing growth is the result of continued investment in our resources, both mechanical and personnel, whilst expanding our presence overseas. It’s been tough, but we continue to work hard to execute our strategic plan.”

Sales growth has been across the Bunting product portfolio that includes the supply of high powered Magnets such as Neodymium, complex and bespoke Magnetic Assemblies, and Magnetic Separators for processing and manufacturing industries such as plastics and food. The latest figures do not include sales for the Master Magnets part of their business, which has also seen significant growth in 2017 since the acquisition.