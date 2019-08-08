Bunting Magnetics rebrands

Bunting Magnetics Co. has celebrated its 60th anniversary as a company by launching a major rebranding effort, unifying all of its divisions under the single brand name, Bunting.

Previously, the companies retained their original names and were designated as being A Bunting Magnetics Company.

Now, rather the have multiple names to differentiate between divisions, each division will be described as Bunting, with an inclusion of the location of the business, such as Newton or Redditch.

Bunting said: “The decision to rebrand was made with the goal of uniting all companies associated with the Bunting brand under one name, eliminating confusion for customers and establishing the Bunting brand as a world force.”

“We hope that when people hear the name Bunting, they will immediately think of the company dedicated to providing the best customer service and highest quality magnets, magnetic assemblies, and magnetic equipment in the industry.”