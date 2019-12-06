Bunting opens new European sales office

Bunting has opened a new sales office for Central and Northern Europe in Vienna, Austria. The new office is a result of a focus on developing business on the European mainland

The office is managed by new Sales Manager Christopher Gabriel.

The Bunting European manufacturing facilities are in Redditch, just outside Birmingham, and Berkhamsted, both in the United Kingdom.

The appointment of Gabriel follows the opening of a new sales office in Italy managed by Stefano Maiaroli earlier in 2019.

Gabriel’s geographical responsibilities cover the Central and Northern European countries for magnetic separators, metal detectors, magnets and magnetic assemblies.

Gabriel has over ten years of experience of providing technical solutions.

Since 2013, he has worked in the food, animal feed and pharmaceuticals sector. His knowledge of the process sector is ideally suited to helping companies address issues of metal contamination and metal recovery.

The new strategy of having locally-based employees is devised to build on the growth of export business from the United Kingdom into Europe in recent years.

The company believes the two appointments in 2019 provide the opportunity to further develop existing markets as well as break into new sectors with both new and proven products.

“The appointment of Christopher further enhances our local presence in Europe. With locally-based employees, we are able to better support our customers and adapt quickly to the ever-changing marketplace,” explained Simon Ayling, the European Managing Director of Bunting.

“The latest appointment is in response to feedback from existing and potential customers. As we increased the number of international exhibitions and conferences that we attend, we identified that the need for locally-based, multi-lingual Sales Managers. This will help us capitalise on the enormous opportunities in the European marketplace.”