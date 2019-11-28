Business growth for Ad-Vance Engineering

Northern Ireland-based Ad-Vance Engineering has marked 15 years of export success through further expansion of its business to meet demand for its bespoke customer offering.

The company, which specialises in the design, manufacture, and refurbishment of injection moulding tools for the plastics manufacturing sector, has doubled its customer base and increased sales by 20 per cent per year since 2015.

PHIL SMYTH PHOTO

In response, Ad-Vance has expanded its workforce and invested almost £1 million in a purpose-built manufacturing facility outside Lisburn.

The company has established a strong reputation for quality and service across the British market, and initially suppling the construction sector, investment in R&D has led to an ever evolving customer-base which spans high-end industries including automotive, medical devices, and healthcare.

Growth has also been driven by Ad-Vance Engineering’s tailored design and manufacturing processes, and supported through investment in state-of-the-art machinery, ongoing staff training and development, quality raw materials, and a rigorous on-site testing process.

Roger Vance, Founder and Managing Director at Ad-Vance, said: “We’re now established as an integral part of national and global supply chains. Our customers regard us their partner, as they seek our advice and know they can rely on the quality and precision design of the moulds we manufacture.”

“We also differentiate ourselves from the competition through our collaborative approach, as we work with our customers from the early concept stages, throughout the design and manufacturing process, culminating in a bespoke, premium product which is totally fit for purpose.”

“By focusing our new business drive on the top-tier injection moulders, we’ve recently won new contracts in the automotive, pharmaceutical, and medical device sectors. This only consolidates our reputation as a premium supply chain partner.”

“To further enhance our capability and reach we will continue to invest in our people, facilities, and equipment to ensure we produce quality moulds which consistently deliver the highest levels of performance.”