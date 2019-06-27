Busy nurses drive sustainable developments in healthcare

On 10th July 2019, the NHS Parliamentary Awards will honour the UK healthcare staff for their dedication, hard work, and commitment.

PVCMed Alliance is supporting the Awards to recognise the importance of nurses in particular in achieving sustainable development in the health sector.

In the UK around 30 hospitals are part of the RecoMed scheme that collects and recycles oxygen masks and tubing from pre-screened, non-infectious patients.

The collected devices are turned into useful horticultural products that help protect young trees, with 550,000 oxygen masks being collected so far.

The waste is sorted at ward level to ensure a clean, high quality PVC waste stream.

For nurses, this adds an extra task to their already busy schedules.

Ole Grøndahl Hansen, PVCMEd Alliance Project Manager, said: “The NHS Parliamentary Awards is a unique opportunity for us to recognise the hard work done by nurses, and also when it comes to sustainability.”

“We have experienced that the implementation of PVC recycling in hospitals is driven mainly by staff, who see the mountains of waste generated every day from patient treatment. They already recycle plastic at home and therefore find it a national progression to do it at their workplace.”