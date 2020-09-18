Cadillac Plastic, a leading supplier of high-performance plastic films and filmic adhesives to a range of industry sectors has appointed Simon Jones as General Manager.

Jones joins with 35 years’ experience within specialist screen printing and industrial films and chemicals manufacturing.

Cadillac Plastic Appoints New General Manager

He said “I am delighted to be joining such a highly experienced, customer focused team, and well-respected Company within the industry. I have a very ‘hands on’ approach and look forward to working with Cadillac customers to help them solve production related problems and achieve efficiency gains.”

Cadillac says it is well placed to serve customers throughout the UK and Europe, providing specialist knowledge, gained from over 35 years representing the leading manufacturers, ensuring it provides the most technologically advanced and appropriate solutions.

The plastic films and filmic adhesives provided by Cadillac are increasingly being used within automotive interiors and displays, aerospace and mass transport and electronic switch applications.