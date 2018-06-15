Cambrian Packaging marks 25 years of successful trading

Cambrian Packaging, supplier of plastic bottles and dispensers, is celebrating 25 years of successful trading.

The business has grown significantly since it was established by Chairman Martin Simpson and is now run by his sons Mike and Dan, employing 20 people and has a turnover of £6.4 million.

The firm, based in Newtown, Wales, supplies a variety of clients internationally, including Lush, Bob Martin, Greggs and Lakeland.

Cambrian Packaging Sales director Dan Simpson with Managing Director Mike Simpson, at Cambrian HQ.

Dan Simpson, Sales Director, said: “Originally Cambrian was supplying bottles for water coolers, but it soon became apparent that the packaging industry was the way forward. We started stocking basic bottles and caps, more recently developing a speciality in bottles and dispensers for spray products.”

Cambrian entered the field of custom products in 2000, commissioning moulds with manufacturers for its own unique containers and has since invested significantly in tooling and now owns nine ranges from 250ml up to 1 litre, all manufactured in Britain.

“Over the last few months there’s been a real shift towards recycled products. Customers want products that support an environmentally conscious ethos. Meeting this requirement is a current company focus,” added Simpson.

“We’ve also seen a drive towards all-plastic triggers, because the cheaper varieties contain a metal spring and are not 100 per cent recyclable.”

The company is now developing tooling for two new bottles, bringing its investment to over £100k.