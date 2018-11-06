Cambrian Packaging supports The Globe Foundation project to recycle single-use plastics

Cambrian Packaging has chosen The Globe Foundation as its 2019 charitable cause, donating almost £3,000 towards the Litterbug Project.

The project is a community-led plastic recycling initiative based at the not-for-profit’s Eco Centre in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

The company says the donation has funded a vital machine which will help to recycle single-use plastics and transform them into craft projects and useful reusable items for social benefit.

× Expand Kate Copeland, founder of the Globe Foundation, with Lloyd Harvey, Cambrian sales executive, at the launch of the Eco Centre in Uttoxeter.

The Globe Foundation was set up in February and the Litterbug Project was born following calls from the community to address the issue of single-use plastics and recycling.

“Plastics aren’t the enemy, but people need to use the material responsibly; we are trying to tell people this through education and by working with companies like Cambrian,” said Kate Copeland, Managing Director, The Globe Foundation.

“We really appreciate Cambrian’s support and thanks to their donation we will be able to buy a bespoke shredder, made from recycled materials. We hope to raise more money and are currently obtaining grant funding for other machines, including a 3D printer, which will allow us to create items such as bracelets, pendants, cups, plates and even disability cuffs.”

Lloyd Harvey, Sales Executive at Cambrian Packaging, added: “We believe education is the way forward, to ensure consumers know which plastics can be recycled and where to deposit the waste products. We hope to further support this exciting project and we are interested to see if the model can be adapted in other areas.”