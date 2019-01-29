Cambrian Packaging supports Wales Air Ambulance

Cambrian Packaging has donated £1,500 to the Wales Air Ambulance after raising money over the Christmas period.

The donation follows Cambrian’s support for another project, The Globe Foundation, which the company has chosen for its 2019 charitable cause.

The company has donated almost £3,000 towards the Litterbug Project, a community-led plastic recycling initiative based at the not-for-profit’s new Eco Centre in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire.

The cash has funded a machine which will help to recycle single-use plastics and transform them into craft projects and useful reusable items for social benefit.

× Expand Cambrian Packaging AirAmbulance – Kate Owen (Critical Care Practitioner), Callum Baker (Cambrian Sales Executive) Andy Westwood (Pilot), Tyler Simpson (Cambrian Product Manager) and Dr Beth Barton.

“We wanted to support a local charity and we chose the Wales Air Ambulance because they provide a truly life-saving service, 365 days a year,” said Dan Simpson, Sales Director.

“Every year they attend around 2,500 missions to get patients to the appropriate hospital with the greatest speed. The cost of running this amazing service is over £6.5million per year – so we were only too happy to lend a hand.”