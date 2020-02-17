Cambrian Packaging to showcase e-commerce trigger sprayer at Packaging Innovations 2020

Cambrian Packaging will be previewing its Cambrian E-Trigger at Packaging Innovations 2020 at the Birmingham NEC on February 26 and 27.

The company will join over 300 of the industry’s leading suppliers and will also be talking about Ecycle, its sustainable packaging range of 95 per cent recycled plastic bottles and jerry cans.

Mike Simpson, Company director, said: “Fast moving customer goods sales are up 26%, with over 2 billion parcels distributed from the UK annually. Unfortunately, 40% arrive damaged due to poor packaging and when the contents are liquid, other packages also get damaged.”

“Our e-commerce trigger solves this problem. When applied to a bottle with the correct neck, it is certified by Amazon for use on ready-to-use spray products distributed via their fulfilment system.

“The packaging industry is a hot topic and is in a state of change and true innovation. We are leading the way as trigger spray specialists and we are currently developing a new website specially designed for our extensive trigger spray range.”

The company adds it is set to grow again this year, having taken on three new staff members, launched a new website in January and widened its product range.

The family-run company, which was established in 1993, has also expanded capacity at its second warehouse by 30% to accommodate an extended range of PET clear plastic bottles and other new additions.