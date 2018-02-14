Cambridge researchers test graphene in space

Researchers from the Cambridge Graphene Centre have collaborated with the Graphene Flagship and the European Space Agency to test graphene, a form of carbon, in microgravity conditions for the first time while aboard a parabolic flight.

The experiments were designed to test graphene’s potential in cooling systems for satellites.

Graphene has excellent thermal properties, making it useful for applications from flexible electronics and fast data communication, enhancing structural materials and water treatments.

Professor Andrea Ferrari, Director of Cambridge Graphene Centre and Science and Technology Officer and Chair of the Management Panel for the Graphene Flagship, said: “One of graphene’s potential uses, recognised early on, is space applications, and this is the first time that graphene has been tested in space-like applications.”

Ferrari added: “We are using graphene in what are called loop-heat pipes. These are pumps that move fluid without the need for any mechanical parts, so there is no wear and tear, which is very important for space applications.”

“We are aiming at an increased lifetime and an improved autonomy of the satellites and space probes,” said Dr Marco Molina, Chief Technical Officer of the Space line of business at industry partner Leonardo.

“By adding graphene, we will have a more reliable loop-heat pipe that can operate autonomously in space.”

The main element of the loop-heat pipe is the metallic wick, where the fluid is evaporated into gas. For these experiments, the metallic wick was coated in graphene. During the flight, the graphene-coated wicks demonstrated more efficient heat and fluid transfer compared to the untreated wicks.

Ferrari says the next step will be to start work on a prototype that could go on a space station or satellite.