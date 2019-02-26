Campaigners march bottle made from 2,500 plastic bottles in protest of single-use plastic

Earlier this week, Greenpeace campaigners carried a sculpture of a plastic bottle made up of 2,500 smaller bottles across Westminster Bridge.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the protest is to urge the environment secretary not to "lose his bottle" over proposals for the deposit return scheme.

× Expand Paul Hackett / Greenpeace via Evening Standard

The scheme was included in the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' Waste and Resources Strategy in December 2018.

It announces plans to implement 'reverse vending machines' people can use to return their plastic bottles and receive money back.

However, last week as a consultation on the scheme opened, many anti-plastic campaigners warned against the suggestion that only smaller plastic bottles would be included in the scheme.

Sam Chetan-Walsh, political adviser at Greenpeace UK, said: “We are delivering this 29ft artwork to Michael Gove urging him not to lose his bottle. A watered down scheme would confuse customers and allow billions of bottles to pollute the environment, and it would also be less valuable to our economy."