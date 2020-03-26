Can you help with the supply of essential medical equipment?

In this unprecedented time in which NHS and other frontline staff find themselves in need of a constant supply of vital equipment, please find below the necessary contact details for all plastics companies with spare capacity to offer support:

If you are able to help regarding the manufacture of ventilators, please visit: https://ventilator.herokuapp.com

For the manufacture of anything else, email: gcfcovid19enquiries@cabinetoffice.gov.uk

The plastics industry is crucial in the fight against Coronavirus and our thanks go to those businesses that are able to assist during what is a difficult and unparalleled situation.

Other Information

For the latest government information visit the UK government website, and for devolved government advice and measures, please visit the following: Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland.

For plastics industry guidelines on COVID-19, including health and safety, working from home and legal advice, the British Plastics Federation is hosting a dedicated page: https://www.bpf.co.uk/coronavirus/guidance-main.aspx