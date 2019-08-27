Canadian General-Tower acquires France’s AlkorDraka Industries and Alkor Medical Tubing

Canadian General-Tower (CGT), a leading global provider of coated fabric and film products and solutions, has announced the acquisition of France-based companies AlkorDraka Industries and Alkor Medical Tubing, specialists in the formulation of plastic films.

CGT has successfully acquired the assets and retained the employees of both companies, serving as a further milestone in the company’s global growth strategy.

Effective immediately, the new trade names for the European businesses will be CGT Alkor and CGT Medical Products.

Craig Richardson, CEO of CGT, said: “This new development is an important strategic opportunity and comes with great excitement for the future of CGT as we continue to fulfil our global growth endeavours.”

“The initial reaction we have received from our stakeholders has been extremely positive as CGT moves towards investing both personnel and capital into the European markets to grow these newly acquired businesses.”

“With the goal of increasing sales to our valued customers in both the industrial and automotive sectors, this investment will add to our capacity and geographic presence so that we can continue to serve our growing global customer base.”