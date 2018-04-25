Canary Wharf launches UK’s first on-site deposit return scheme

London’s Canary Wharf shopping centre has introduced what it says is the UK’s first on-site Deposit Return Scheme as part of its ‘Breaking the Plastic Habit’ campaign.

The Canary Wharf team says that this is the first publicly accessible recycling machine in the UK, which allows visitors to recycle their single-use plastic bottles and cans, positioned in Canada Place at the location.

The automated machine uses a 360-degree scanning recognition system to identify, segregate, collect and process waste drink containers, creating a resource from recyclates that may otherwise be incinerated or sent to landfill.

The Deposit Return Scheme will also be able to reward users with vouchers and discounts.

The installation of the unit is just one element of Canary Wharf’s 12 month ‘one-use plastics’ reduction and behavioural change campaign.

Canary Wharf says over the next few months, it will be examining next generation sustainability issues, with a focus on tackling the complex issue of plastics pollution as they lead the UK fight against one-use plastics.

“We are proud to be the first in the UK to launch the Deposit Return Scheme to give our shoppers the opportunity to recycle their single-use plastic and metal,” said Lugano Kapembwa, Sustainability Manager, Canary Wharf Group.

“This initiative follows on from the hugely successful ‘Wake Up And Smell The Coffee’ campaign launched last year to recycle coffee cups, lids and coffee grounds at Canary Wharf with 664,285 of coffee cups recycled instead of going to landfill.”