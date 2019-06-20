CARBIOS announces grant of a second major US patent focused on the recycling of complex PET plastic waste

CARBIOS, a company pioneering new, bio-industrial solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastic and textile polymers, has announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for an additional US patent for CARBIOS’ proprietary process of recycling PET plastic waste.

The patent application recognises CARBIOS for its invention of a proprietary method of recycling complex plastics, including coloured, opaque, and multi-layer products containing a mix of PET and at least one additional component.

This patent is the second one in the US that has been applied to CARBIOS’ infinite recycling technology, and it protects CARBIOS’ innovation through 2033.

In addition to this patent, CARBIOS owns 116 titles worldwide representing 30 patent families, six of which protect its proprietary method of recycling in full, and five of which are related to enzymes that degrade PET.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, said: “This patent confirms CARBIOS’ unique expertise and leadership in developing an infinite recycling solution for all kinds of PET waste, particularly types which are barely treatable used traditional recycling processes.”

“Demand for technology that facilitates a circular economy is growing rapidly and we are at the forefront of providing global players an efficient alternatives that protects the environment.”