Carbios enters joint development with Novozymes to produce its proprietary enzyme for complete recycling of PET plastics and fibres

Carbios has announced an exclusive partnership with leading biological solution company Novozymes.

The agreement secures the production of Carbios’ proprietary PET-degrading enzymes at both a demonstration level and an industrial scale.

The agreement also represents a critical step for Carbios in demonstrating the positive environmental impact of its technology and ensures it can provide its future customers with a sustainable solution for the infinite recycling of PET-based products.

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of Carbios, said: “Many years ago we envisioned the great potential of enzymes to bring PET-based plastics and fibres into the circular economy.”

“Following a first partnership on PLA biodegradation with Novozymes that began in January 2019, today’s agreement on PET recycling reinforces our collaboration. It also demonstrates the trust that the world’s largest provider of enzyme technologies has placed in Carbios.”

“We are proud to share this common ambition to preserve the planet’s resources and to work together with Novozymes, to help build a more sustainable world.”

Jens Kolind, VP for Household Care Global Marketing at Novozymes, said: “At Novozymes, we help bring biological answers to many of the global challenges we face today.”

“We are happy to expand our collaboration with Carbios where we work together of finding biological solutions to address the significant sustainability challenge of plastic pollution.”