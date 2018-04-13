CARBIOS takes ‘key step’ in biorecycling process of PET based plastics

CARBIOS has announced a milestone in the optimisation of its biorecycling process of post-consumer PET plastic bottles, making it possible to strengthen its economic competitiveness and accelerate its upscale towards the industrial demonstration stage.

Previously, CARBIOS announced that it had discovered a specific enzyme to degrade PET plastics into their original monomers, PTA (terephthalic acid) and MEG (mono ethylene glycol).

With the support of Toulouse White Biotechnology (TWB), and the Engineering Laboratory of Biological Systems and Processes (LISBP), a molecular modelling study has been carried out to analyze the relations between the 3D structure of the enzyme and its efficiency.

The study enables the company to improve targets, such as the time of hydrolysis, which has been divided by three.

Also after 24 hours of reaction, 97 per cent conversion has been obtained, enabling CARBIOS to optimise the profitability of the process and increase the flows of PET waste that can be treated enzymatically.

Alain Marty, Scientific Director of CARBIOS said: "Today, we are the first in the world to achieve such a high level of performance in the biological recycling of PET plastics. Our work represents a major move forward that will enable the entire plastics industry to engage in a responsible transition towards circular economy. "

Jean-Claude Lumaret, CEO of CARBIOS, added: "This is undoubtedly a key step that reinforces the economic potential of our biorecycling process which is applicable to all PET plastics, whether they are coloured, opaque or complex. We are already working with TechnipFMC and other leading industrial and academic partners to lead this year's pilot stage of our technology.”