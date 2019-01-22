Carbon and Ford expand collaboration to digitally manufacture parts

Carbon has expanded its partnership with Ford Motor Company, showing the first digitally manufacturer polymer parts at the Additive Manufacturing for Automotive Workshop at the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The parts include Ford Focus HVAC Lever Arm Service Parts, Ford F-150 Raptor Auxiliary Plugs, and Ford Mustang GT500 Electric Parking Brake Brackets.

The digitally manufactured end-use parts and designed and produced using Carbon’s 3D printers, proprietary Digital Light Synthesis technology, and EPX 82 material.

Carbon’s EPX 82 material proved ideal for the parts, passing Ford’s rigorous performance standards and withstanding critical requirements such as interior weathering, short and long term heat exposure and fluid and chemical resistance.

Dr Joseph DeSimone, CEO and co-founder of Carbon, said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Ford Motor Company and are excited about the many opportunities to leverage the power of digital manufacturing to deliver durable, end-use parts with similar, or better, properties as injection moulded parts.”

“The automotive industry shows significant promise for using digital fabrication at scale, and our work with Ford is a perfect example of the kind of innovation you can achieve when you design on the means of production.”