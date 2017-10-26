Careers website goes online from the BPF

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) has launched a website, plasticcareers.co.uk, to help students learn about careers in the plastics industry.

The website, supported by the Worshipful Company of Horners, will target the skills shortage in the plastics industry. It hosts CareerZone, a portal for students, graduates and employers to access information about courses and training, career pathways, as well as jobs and case studies from industry professionals.

Sections of the site include ‘Why work in the plastics industry?’ – information on plastics’ sectors and industry statistics; ‘Career Pathways’ – interactive page on career progression including skills requirements and salary; ‘Guide to Training’ – short courses, postgraduate courses, and polymer apprentice training standards; ‘Case Studies’ – real-world insight into what it’s like to work in the industry; ‘Find a Job’ – job listings and a location search of BPF member companies.

Francisco Morcillo, BPF Head of Public and Industrial Affairs, said: “CareerZone is an important initiative to introduce students to career opportunities in the plastics industry. The website allows students, graduates and employers to get in contact with training centres, course providers and companies that can help them on their way, as well as learn about roles available to them and potential career progression pathways.”