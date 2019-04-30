Castle Chemicals announces new chairman

Castle Chemicals, a leading chemical additives suppliers, has announced Bryan Davies as its new Chairman, as it seeks to build on its global reach and reputation.

Davies has many years of experience within the international speciality chemicals industry and has held a number of board-level appointments.

Most recently he was Commercial Director at Thomas Swan and Chairman of Trustees at Catalyst Science Discovery Centre.

In 2015, he was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Chemical Industries Association, for which he has been an international trade adviser for almost a decade.

Jeffrey Muff, Co-founder and Managing Director of Castle Chemicals, said: “Since our launch in 1997 our expansion has been built on expertise and trust.”

“Our clients know they can rely on us to deliver the innovative additives they need, when they need them. That commitment to quality and the peace of mind we give our clients enables them to smoothly run their processing and ensure valuable time and money are not wasted in production.”

“We pride ourselves on doing much of our work face to face with clients, which means we can build stronger relationships and better products.”

“I believe Bryan’s arrival can only enhance our clients’ confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional products and service.”

Davies said: “In the past two decades we have seen enormous change in the chemicals industry. Politics, technology and world economics have changed the landscape and it’s vital that growth is managed sustainably and responsibly.”

“I’m honoured to be leading castle Chemicals as we work to set new standards in safeguarding our environment for future generations.”