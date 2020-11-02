CBI/Ipsos MORI survey suggests majority of firms see response to COVID-19 as an opportunity to build back better

In a survey by CBI/Ipsos MORI published on the eve of the CBI’s Annual Conference suggests majority of firms see response to COVID-19 as an opportunity to build back better.

The poll of 573 businesses, sponsored by Accenture and Hays Recruitment, suggests workplaces and cultures have shifted drastically.

Almost seven in ten of respondents anticipate increasing activities to ‘support net zero target’ and nearly six in ten respondents think ‘people will shop close to where they live.'

More than three quarters of respondents (79%) said in 2019 their staff were entirely or mostly working in an office or workplace away from home. Looking beyond 2021, businesses expect that figure to be just over one quarter (28%), with almost half (47%) expecting staff to split their time evenly between home and the workplace.

Working from home is seen to be positive in terms of attracting and retaining staff, with 53% of respondents reporting a positive impact (14% negative). But qualitative research suggests offices remain vital for collaborating and connecting with colleagues.

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, said:

“Despite the huge challenge of operating through the pandemic, this survey shows firms are committed to listening to employees and customers, innovating at speed to build back better. The rewards for those who get this right will be substantial, with clear benefits for both companies and individuals.

“Remote working has brought huge benefits. It has not led to a collapse in productivity. Often lost travel time has disappeared, together with the stress and carbon emissions of the morning commute. Many local communities have been rediscovered.

“Yet while Covid-19 may have triggered a mass migration from UK workplaces, talk of the death of the office is premature. They continue to offer real benefits, particularly for welcoming new staff, training and collaboration. So a new, flexible balance must be found - the office will survive, but not as we know it.”

Remote working is seen to enable a greater geographical spread of the workforce. Around two-thirds (63%) responding expect more applications from people who live more than 1-2 hours from head office compared to 2019 and 25% expect more applications from people who live outside the UK.

Overwhelmingly, the data strongly suggests companies want to grasp the opportunity presented by the crisis to reassess their positive impact upon society. Firms are keen to capitalise on improving employees’ work-life balance, reducing carbon emissions and accelerating innovation.

Firms responding cited the following specific activities beyond 2021 compared to 2019:

67% say they expect to have increased activities to ‘support the net zero carbon emissions reduction target’ compared to 2019 (5% decrease).

67% say they will have increased activities ‘to make our business more diverse and inclusive’ (1% decrease).

57% say they will have increased activities ‘to support our local communities’ (3% decrease).

Josh Hardie, CBI Deputy Director-General, said:

“Good businesses have a long-standing commitment to acting responsibly and showing their worth to society. The pandemic has accelerated these efforts.

“Working side-by-side with the public sector, firms delivered Nightingale Hospitals at lightning speed. Business transformed their operations to make vital PPE for frontline workers and ventilators for patients. Now, alongside academia, enterprise leads the way in developing rapid testing and the first new vaccines.

“Reputations are forged in a crisis. Business have once again proved they are fundamental to society. This will continue post pandemic with a welcome long-term focus on benefits firms can bring to people, planet and place.”